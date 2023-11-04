TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.37.

Bank of America Stock Up 2.9 %

BAC stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $224.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.