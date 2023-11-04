TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $74.26 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $51.27 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The stock has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.48.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. Equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 107.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other Southern Copper news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $195,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

