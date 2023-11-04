TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,624 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.2% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Oracle Stock Up 1.1 %

Oracle stock opened at $108.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.76 and its 200-day moving average is $110.27. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.24 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

