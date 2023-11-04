TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a payout ratio of 90.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.1%.

TPVG opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $13.47.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a positive return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TPVG shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

