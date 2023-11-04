Truist Financial Cuts SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $158.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $187.00 to $158.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.10.

NYSE:SITE opened at $127.79 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $106.79 and a 52 week high of $176.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.39.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.25). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total value of $169,075.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $1,273,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,588,935.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total transaction of $169,075.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,830 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,831,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,210,000 after purchasing an additional 232,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,373,000 after purchasing an additional 29,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after purchasing an additional 503,490 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,758,000 after purchasing an additional 50,636 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,448,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

