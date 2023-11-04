Truist Financial Lowers Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $180.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TEAM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, OTR Global cut Atlassian to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $198.94.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $176.90 on Friday. Atlassian has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $215.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $1,576,668.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,158 shares in the company, valued at $59,913,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 5,484 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total value of $1,081,883.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 108,456 shares in the company, valued at $21,396,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $1,576,668.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,913,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 345,210 shares of company stock worth $67,237,377. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $6,015,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

