TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TTMI. Truist Financial raised shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.64 on Friday. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $546.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 4,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $60,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,400.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TTM Technologies news, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 4,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $60,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,400.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,814.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,032 shares of company stock valued at $750,138. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 273,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TTM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.