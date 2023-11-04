Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuniu has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 12.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SCEP Management Ltd grew its stake in Tuniu by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 104,605 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in Tuniu by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 47,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tuniu by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 30,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tuniu by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Tuniu by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 526,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 26,077 shares during the last quarter. 11.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

