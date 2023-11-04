Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
Tuniu Trading Up 3.7 %
NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuniu has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.90.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 12.31%.
Tuniu Company Profile
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
