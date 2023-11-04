Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Turning Point Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Turning Point Brands has a payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Turning Point Brands to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $21.07 on Friday. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23. The firm has a market cap of $370.83 million, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 3.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Turning Point Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 25.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes adult consumer products. It operates through Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products segments. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Further Reading

