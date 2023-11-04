Twin Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $168.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.35. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

