Twin Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $51.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.74.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

