Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,086,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Wedbush started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

Get Our Latest Report on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Trading Up 2.8 %

EQR opened at $55.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average of $62.82.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.22%.

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.