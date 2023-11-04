Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 32.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 28.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 11.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,403,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 55.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,603,000 after buying an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RHI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $959,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $959,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at $15,776,014.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of RHI opened at $76.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $89.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.65.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

