Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,920,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 43.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.2% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 25,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $83.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.74.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

