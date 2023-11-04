Twin Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.76.

PayPal Stock Up 1.9 %

PYPL stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $92.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.