Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 53.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 40,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 14,198 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 287.5% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,765,000 after buying an additional 657,268 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.20 and a 200 day moving average of $61.16. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

WRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

