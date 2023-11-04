Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 117.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 570,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,915,000 after purchasing an additional 307,798 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Exelon by 16.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 520,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 75,280 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Exelon by 14.0% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 70,269 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 105.1% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.56 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 67.92%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.