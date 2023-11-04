Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,844 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $2,057,164,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $374,240,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 38.4% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,511,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,082,726,000 after buying an additional 1,252,274 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $197.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.07 and its 200-day moving average is $238.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

