Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of WHR stock opened at $111.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $160.74.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Longbow Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WHR

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.