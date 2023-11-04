Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.43 Million Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 793.5% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Evergy by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $51.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $65.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

