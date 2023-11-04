Twin Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after buying an additional 75,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

GPC opened at $134.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.36.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

