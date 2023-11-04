Twin Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 79.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,218 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in AT&T by 102,614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after buying an additional 822,904,620 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AT&T by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,707,000 after buying an additional 11,932,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.