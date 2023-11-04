Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,052 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $35.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.05 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on FCX

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.