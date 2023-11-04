Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after acquiring an additional 60,580 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $95.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.90. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $134.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

