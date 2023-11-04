Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCHP

Microchip Technology Stock Up 3.8 %

MCHP opened at $76.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

