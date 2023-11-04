Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,711.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,002,000 after buying an additional 90,810 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,907.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 835,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,479,000 after acquiring an additional 793,861 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock opened at $91.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.45. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SWKS. Barclays cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.81.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

