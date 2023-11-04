Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,893 shares of company stock valued at $31,481,498. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 1.2 %

MCK opened at $452.76 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $465.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $438.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.50. The company has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 236.44%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MCK. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.