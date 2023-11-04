Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DGX. TheStreet lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.80.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $133.92 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.