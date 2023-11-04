Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,529 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $30.15 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $40.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average of $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Synchrony Financial

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.