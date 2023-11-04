Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,646 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth about $1,041,928,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 793.5% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $51.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $65.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

