Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 25 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 450.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 24,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after buying an additional 20,436 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in Intuit by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $498.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $558.64. The company has a market cap of $139.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.13.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

