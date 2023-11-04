Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,716 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 58.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 31.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.9 %

ORI opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.26.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

