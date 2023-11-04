Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 27,666 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,909 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 27,666 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.14.

QCOM opened at $119.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.18. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The company has a market cap of $131.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

