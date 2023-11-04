Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 596 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in RTX by 105,363.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,118,000 after acquiring an additional 696,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Argus lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $82.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average is $88.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

