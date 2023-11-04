Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 656 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after acquiring an additional 204,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,917,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,518,000 after acquiring an additional 286,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,814,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,381,000 after acquiring an additional 500,775 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,698,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,913,000 after acquiring an additional 770,204 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,310,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,590,000 after acquiring an additional 97,153 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.09.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $77.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.50 and a 200-day moving average of $80.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 78.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

