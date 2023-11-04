Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 990 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 40,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 60,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,840,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $59.80 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 70.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

