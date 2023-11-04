U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.1% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 100,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,818,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $579,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,730,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 24.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,311,000 after buying an additional 14,782 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $193.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $199.20. The company has a market cap of $95.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

