U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Snap by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 466,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 44,429 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Snap by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 630,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the period. NVP Associates LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Snap by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 416,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 131,308 shares during the period. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snap

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $129,090.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 469,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,969.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $9,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,572,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,534,301.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $129,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 469,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,969.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,687,906 shares of company stock valued at $15,511,567. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. HSBC started coverage on Snap in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Snap

Snap Stock Performance

SNAP stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.