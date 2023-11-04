U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,317 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 124.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $50.53 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.