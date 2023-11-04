U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 905 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in FedEx by 97,178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $766,539,000 after acquiring an additional 491,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $388,787,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,990,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $454,751,000 after acquiring an additional 38,269 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX opened at $247.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.75. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $154.10 and a one year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

