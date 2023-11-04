U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,211 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,295,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,878,000 after purchasing an additional 784,085 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $69.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.37 and a 1 year high of $72.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.77.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

