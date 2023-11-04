U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,799 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BG. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bunge by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 1,628.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Bunge Stock Up 0.5 %

BG opened at $106.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.24. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $87.86 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $2,237,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

