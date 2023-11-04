U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $329,000 Holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1,238.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHK stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

