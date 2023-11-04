U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBIL. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 461.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 237.2% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.90. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.60 and a twelve month high of $100.18.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

