U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 387.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $127.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.69. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $89.86 and a one year high of $136.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

