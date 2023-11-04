U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMAY. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 2,645.5% during the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 654,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,868,000 after buying an additional 630,847 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 335.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 313,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after buying an additional 241,787 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth $6,873,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 733,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,142,000 after buying an additional 228,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 740.3% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 201,534 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $548.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

