U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYLD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 63.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at about $61,000.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA RYLD opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Profile

