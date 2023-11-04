U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $37.73 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.53 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.81.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

