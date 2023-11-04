U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 996.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF stock opened at $64.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.10. The company has a market cap of $255.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.22. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97.

About SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

