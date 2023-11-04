U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 257.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $33.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

